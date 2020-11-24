Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Today’s Birthday (11/24/20). Silver flows into your coffers this year. Take advantage to power on, full speed ahead. Together, navigate a change this winter to motivate a personal flowering. Redirect your path to your vision this summer, inviting collaboration and romance with your partner. Plan financially for future dreams.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want and you’re motivated. Don’t pound a closed door. Envision desired results and plot the course. Lead by example.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to recharge. Let passions subside into dreamy reverie. Clean messes and contemplate what’s next. Clear space for future possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and allies for shared support. Lend a hand where you can. Share comfort with someone who understands. Together, you’re especially powerful.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional project by leaps and bounds. Make deals and sign contracts. You can see the way to go. Go for it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An educational adventure beckons. Follow a dream. Explore new terrain. Study to fulfill long-term plans. Get out in the sunshine and fresh air.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a profitable initiative to benefit shared accounts. Draw upon hidden assets. Others can move quickly, knowing that they can depend on you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration develops naturally. Provide support. Discuss the plan and coordinate actions. Rely on each other. Share and connect at a deeper level. Romance could kindle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get out and move. Exercise clears your head and energizes your body. Prioritize health and avoid risky business. Take action for work and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Enjoy sweet moments. Tap into your own creativity, artistry and passion. Listen to great music. Share your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Work and play both center around home and garden. Upgrade your environment as needed. Give away stuff you no longer need. Paint works wonders.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make an exciting intellectual connection. Creativity abounds. The ideas of one spark those of another. Write and record. Share discoveries with a wider circle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pull in the harvest. Pluck the fruits of your labor. You’re energizing a cash flow surge. Communicate what is wanted and needed. Provide a vital link.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 66. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 64. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 58. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 58. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 58. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 56. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 56. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 52. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Comedian-actor Stephen Merchant is 46. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 30.
