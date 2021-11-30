Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/21). Communication is golden this year. Write, film and share with faithful dedication for broader growth. Personal victories light up this winter, empowering springtime breakthroughs with work, fitness and health. Peace and privacy support with summer changes, for autumn inspiration, ideas and possibilities. Build lasting connections.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A shared dream appears within reach. Realizing a longer-term goal could make a short-term mess. Harmony could require effort. Still, collaboration gets lucky.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Luck favors your work, health and vitality. Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections to avoid accident or injury. A dreamy prize tempts a push.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance enters the scene. Share your beautiful view. Discuss dreams, wishes and ideas. Come up with exciting games to play together. Kindle sparks into flame.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Push for dreamy renovation results. It may require a mess to make a domestic improvement. Launch a bold initiative. Words and actions go farther today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share an inspiring dream or vision with a wider circle. Words and action can have bigger impact. Launch creative projects, marketing initiatives and public messages.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a productive and lucrative phase. Advance initiatives with an energized push for greatest effect. A bold vision can incentivize fantastic results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a magical moment. Personal dreams and visions come into focus. Intentions, words and actions coalesce into a powerful brew. You love the results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause to consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Don’t spend if you don’t need to. Imagine an inspiring vision. Share possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pull together for an inspiring community dream. Social participation reconnects you with friends. Align shared words and actions for powerful gain. Luck favors initiative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with inspiration in your work to advance. Find the passionate thread, beauty hidden or obvious, to maximize its contribution. Love feeds your success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore a wider view. Luck rewards disciplined efforts and bold initiatives. Learn new ideas, flavors or perspectives. Expand and grow. Dreams seem within reach.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and coordinate finances for maximum gain. With your partner, you’re a powerful team. Conservation costs least. Make a short-term cut for long-term gain.

Notable birthdays: Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 84. Movie director Ridley Scott is 84. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 81. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 78. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 76. Playwright David Mamet is 74. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 69. Musician Shuggie Otis is 68. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 67. Singer Billy Idol is 66. Historian Michael Beschloss is 66. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 64. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 59. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 58. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 56. Rock musician Mike Stone is 52. Music producer Steve Aoki is 44. Singer Clay Aiken is 43. Actor Billy Lush is 40. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 39. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 36.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0