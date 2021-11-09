Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 9

Today’s Birthday (11/09/21). Home recharges you this year. Keep improving your nest for family comfort. Shifting tides rock you and your partner this autumn, before winter profits rain down. Passion flowers anew this spring, motivating you to grow in new summer directions. Family harmony radiates from the heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Disciplined teamwork gets satisfying results. Coordinate before pushing. Wait until everyone is ready. Think quickly but move slowly. Put the pieces in place first.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the professional results you want. Consider consequences before committing time or money. Complete a tricky project to begin something more fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore. Avoid risk or expense and stick to reliable solutions. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Verify facts before releasing public statements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial management. Do what you said you would. Avoid arguments or fuss. Patiently prepare your contribution. Collaborate for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Extra patience with your partner pays off. Avoid provocation, irritation or sensitivities. Don’t get pushy. Share your view. Listen carefully to all considerations to advance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Don’t push into a brick wall, though. Patiently look for a practical workaround. Practice to build health and energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on fun creative projects. Expect delays, errors or misunderstandings. Allow extra time to develop desired results. Practice patience and persistence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household matters take priority. Contribute to a family cause. Make domestic renovations and repairs. Clarify misunderstandings. Don’t push someone who’s stuck. Provide patient support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discipline is required to make your deadlines. Stay in communication around a barrier. Creativity could seem distant or blocked. Edit and refine carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Gather ingredients for a profitable day, and patiently let things stew. Postpone expensive purchases until funds are together. Avoid financial discussions. Prepare for later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prepare to launch a personal project. Wait for better conditions while you plan and prepare. Values could get tested. Stay true to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Private activities can soothe sensitive nerves. Avoid controversy or upset. Take it easy and postpone unnecessary tasks. Wash stress away with hot water and relaxation.

Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 90. Movie director Bille August is 73. Actor Robert David Hall is 73. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 70. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 62. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 61. Actor Ion Overman is 52. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 57. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 51. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 51. Actor Jason Antoon is 50. Actor Eric Dane is 49. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 48. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 44. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 43. Country singer Corey Smith is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 37. Actor Emily Tyra is 34. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 33. Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 33.

