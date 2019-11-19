Today’s Birthday (11/19/19). Grow your nest egg this year. Discipline and communication are your power tools. A communications victory lights up your winter, inspiring new investigations and routes. Summer slowdowns eat into your stored resources before you discover rare treasure. Protect natural and personal resources.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun take the spotlight. Take action for love, with eyes wide open. Pay attention to what’s going on. Hidden dangers could arise. Compassion wins.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters take attention. Clean, sort and organize. Repair and reinforce structures and systems. Invest in long-lasting quality. Cook up something delicious with your family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to study the situation. You don’t have the full picture. Review background materials. Don’t lose yourself in daydreams. News travels fast and far.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t offer to pay for everything. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Slow impulsive urges and make budgets and plans instead. Get resourceful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gain strength and gain options. Prioritize practical solutions over frivolities. Who do you want to be? Put action behind possibilities that light you up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Your peace of mind increases in a quiet setting. Decrease clutter. Organize your desk. Complete tasks and file. Get ultra-productive behind closed doors.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plan, schedule and throw your energies behind a team project. Incredible results are possible in coordination with friends. Compromise and pull together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities require action. Get out and go! Take charge and focus on what needs to be managed. Get support where needed. Take decisive action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. Learn new views, cultures and wonders. Whether discovering flavors in your own neighborhood or around the world, investigation produces results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A financial opportunity could benefit a shared endeavor. Coordinate your response and make your move. Sign contracts and make deals. Completion leads to profits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Old assumptions could be challenged. A partner’s opinion is important. Connect to ensure you’re on the same page. Collaborative action attains your shared goal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Demands for your energies may seem high. Balance your pace for endurance. Reduce stress by postponing what you can and getting support when needed.
Thought for Today: “You can always tell gifted and highly intelligent people as they always turn to the past. Any young person who knows anything that happened before 1980, or 1990, or 2000 for that matter, is immediately someone who is intelligent, probably creative, maybe a writer. Nobody who is drawn to the past and learning about the past is not gifted.” — Mike Nichols (film director, born in 1931, died on this date in 2014).
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 86. Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch is 84. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 83. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 81. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 80. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 78. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 70. Actor Robert Beltran is 66. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 64. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 63. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 63. Actress Allison Janney is 60. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 58. Actress-director Jodie Foster is 57. Actress Terry Farrell is 56. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 53. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 53. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 53. Actress Erika Alexander is 50. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 50. Singer Tony Rich is 48. Actress Sandrine Holt is 47. Country singer Jason Albert (Heartland) is 46. Country singer Billy Currington is 46. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 46. Country musician Chad Jeffers is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 42. Actor Reid Scott is 42. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 40. Actress Katherine Kelly is 40. Neo-soul musician Browan Lollar (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 37. Actor Adam Driver is 36. Country singer Cam is 35. Actress Samantha Futerman is 32. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 31. Rapper Tyga is 30.
