Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 12

Today’s Birthday (10/12/21). Romance, fun and love illuminate this year. Strengthen creative connections with faithful practice. Collaborate around autumn shared financial limitations, before a winter creative communications surge. Shared fortunes rise next spring, and your own finances get a summer boost. Express what’s in your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dreams distract from work responsibilities. Ignore rumors or gossip. Envision how you’d like things to go, and then take one small step after another.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan a trip, exploration or adventure. Launch later; avoid traffic or complications and do the research before embarking. Recharge and study the options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize positive balances in shared accounts. Patiently hold the line. A barrier could cause financial delays, traffic or misunderstandings. Resist expensive temptations. Collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and refine plans with your partner. Slow to avoid misunderstanding or upset. Maintain patience despite challenges. Wait to advance. Talk about dreams and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your work and health. Slow down to finish faster. Avoid obstacles or accidents. Gentle pressure gets farther than force. Patiently stretch and prepare.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Savor something delicious with someone you love. Avoid sparking arguments or fuss. Share patient support with family. Consider romantic dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider plans for domestic renovation. Delays, misunderstandings or traffic could complicate things. Plot your dreams and visions. Imagine, sketch and research materials and sources.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s missing in your plot. Keep secrets and confidences. Postpone travel, shopping or financial discussions. Speculate on inventive ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Navigate challenging obstacles around income and finances. Expect delays or mix-ups with transport or communications. Don’t throw your money around. Relax and recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Patiently take charge for what you want. Tempers may be short. Don’t antagonize anyone. Wait for better conditions to advance a personal project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Retreat into your inner sanctuary. Avoid travel, risk or expense. Leave your money where it is. Imagine a dreamy outcome. Make plans and preparations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on a team project while avoiding meetings or gatherings. Misunderstandings spark easily and tempers may be short. Patiently contribute your grain of sand.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, is 89. Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 86. Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 74. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 71. Pop/rock singer/songwriter Jane Siberry is 66. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 61. Actor Carlos Bernard is 59. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 59. R&B singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 59. Rock singer Bob Schneider is 56. Actor Hugh Jackman is 53. Actor Adam Rich is 53. R&B singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 52. Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Chicks) is 52. Actor Kirk Cameron is 51. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 44. Rock singer Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) is 42. Actor Tyler Blackburn is 35. Actor Marcus T. Paulk is 35. Actor Ito Aghayere is 34.

