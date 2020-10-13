Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Notable birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actor Melinda Dillon is 81. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79. Actor Pamela Tiffin is 78. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 76. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74. Actor Demond Wilson is 74. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 72. Actor John Lone is 68. Model Beverly Johnson is 68. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 64. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 63.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 62. R&B singer Cherrelle is 61. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 60. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 60. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 59. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 58. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Christopher Judge is 56. Actor Matt Walsh is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard is 55. Actor Kate Walsh is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 52. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 52. Classical singer Carlos Marin (Il Divo) is 52. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 50. TV personality Billy Bush is 49. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 49. Rock musician Jan Van Sichem Jr. (K’s Choice) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 45. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 44. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 43. DJ Vice is 42. Singer Ashanti is 40. R&B singer Lumidee is 40. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 38. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 31. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 19.