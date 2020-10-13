Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Today’s Birthday (10/13/20). Home and family center you this year. Consistent domestic attention, repairs and improvements nurture your family. Winter’s educational hurdles inspire renewed creativity and productivity into spring. Clarify miscommunications next summer, before a delicious investigation or adventure develops. Fill your house with love.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find resources in conversation, especially regarding health, work and vitality. Don’t push physical limitations. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility, if you don’t get too pushy. Share brilliant ideas, creative inventions and curiosities. Talk about plans and dreams.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the comforts of home. Bake something delicious. Harvest the fruit of your labors. Strengthen family bonds by sharing stories, perspectives and love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of good news or a lucky creative break. Investigate and prepare before launching into action. Discuss possibilities and coordinate your plan.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is growing. Keep generating positive cash flow. Advance through communication rather than action. Share solutions, resources and opportunities. Plan and prepare.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on love to grow stronger. Keep things simple. Follow your heart where it leads. Articulate the purpose you’d like to contribute to.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Good news deserves private celebration. Enjoy your favorite rituals. Imagine an inspiring vision and craft plans to realize it. Process emotion and share compassion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team project blossoms. Discuss the shared vision and coordinate actions. Wait for better conditions to launch. Prepare and practice. Strengthen foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of fortunate conditions. Don’t make your move yet. Coordinate and strategize. Review plans and prepare. Listen to intuition. Grab an unexpected prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make a wonderful long-distance connection. An educational exploration comes together. Wait for traffic to dissipate before attempting an expedition or excursion. Prioritize safety.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Lay profitable plans together. Coordinate your action plans for later implementation. Take advantage of a lucky break. Discuss roles and responsibilities. Make deals. Sign contracts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a harmonious collaboration. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Support your partner and be supported in turn. Romance arises in conversation. Talk about love.
Notable birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actor Melinda Dillon is 81. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79. Actor Pamela Tiffin is 78. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 76. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74. Actor Demond Wilson is 74. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 72. Actor John Lone is 68. Model Beverly Johnson is 68. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 64. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 63.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 62. R&B singer Cherrelle is 61. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 60. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 60. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 59. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 58. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Christopher Judge is 56. Actor Matt Walsh is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard is 55. Actor Kate Walsh is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 52. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 52. Classical singer Carlos Marin (Il Divo) is 52. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 50. TV personality Billy Bush is 49. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 49. Rock musician Jan Van Sichem Jr. (K’s Choice) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 45. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 44. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 43. DJ Vice is 42. Singer Ashanti is 40. R&B singer Lumidee is 40. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 38. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 31. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 19.
