Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Today’s Birthday (10/05/21). Grow through love, romance and fun this year. Routines and practices build strong, lasting connections. Navigate tricky finances together this autumn, before winter communications develop into excellent news. Spring flows silver into shared accounts, before your own ample summer harvest. Nurture passion, creativity and family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms, with tomorrow’s Libra New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Libra. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Libra New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Libra New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.

Notable birthdays: Actor Glynis Johns is 98. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 84. R&B singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 80. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 78. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 78. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 74. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 72. Actor Karen Allen is 70. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 69. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 67. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 62. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 61. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 57. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 56. Actor Guy Pearce is 54. Actor Josie Bissett is 51. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 47. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 47.

