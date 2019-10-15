Today’s Birthday (10/15/19). Grow through creative communications this year. Domestic responsibilities benefit from regular routines. Romantic dreams come true this winter before you make a change in professional direction. Make a creative shift next summer, propelling your career to a new level. Express what’s in your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review financial data. Focus on the long haul rather than instant gratification for a better return. Consider your dreams, visions and desires. Take small steps.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long-desired ambitions seem just around the corner. Consistent action advances personal dreams. Discuss the result you’d love to see while remaining open to mystery.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Hide in your secret workplace to get productive behind closed doors. Avoid crowds or noise. Sweet music soothes your spirit. Make inspiring future plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communicate clearly for better teamwork. Consider group goals, vision and mission. Avoid conflicting interests. Coordinate roles, responsibilities and messaging. Share your common dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional discipline is required now. Get strength from the past and the ones who came before. You’re gaining respect. Keep producing results. Outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk about adventurous dreams and fantasies while handling practical details. Purchase travel tickets in advance. Apply to an educational program. Schedule deadlines and goals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your cool with your partner regarding finances. Talk about your dreams. When you share an inspiring vision, the steps to take become clear.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resolve any misunderstandings with your partner as soon as possible. Stride forward with a collaborative effort. Share the load and leap ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your physical health, energy and fitness. Friends keep you on the right track with good advice. Watch where you’re going and proceed carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your patience and humor with your family and your sweetheart. Consider long-term perspectives. Clarify things to get on the same page. Have fun together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Ask practical questions. Listen carefully to family concerns. Find out what others want and dream. Make sure everyone feels heard. Create new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Spend more time listening than speaking. Don’t jump to conclusions. Inquire with an open mind and take what you get. Avoid another’s argument. Practice diplomacy.
Thought for Today: “A friend to all is a friend to none.” — Aristotle, Greek philosopher (384 B.C.-322 B.C.).
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Freddy Cole is 88. Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin is 82. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 77. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 74. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 73. Actor Victor Banerjee is 73. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 68. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 66. Actor Jere Burns is 65. Movie director Mira Nair is 62. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 60. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 60. Actress Tanya Roberts is 60. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 57. Singer Eric Benet is 53. Actress Vanessa Marcil is 51. Singer-actress-TV host Paige Davis is 50. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 50. Actor Dominic West is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine is 49. Actor Devon Gummersall is 41. Actor Chris Olivero is 40. Christian singer-actress Jaci Velasquez is 40. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 38. Actor Vincent Martella is 27. Actress Bailee Madison is 20.
