Today’s Birthday (09/17/19). Realize a domestic dream this year. Routine practice develops self-expression, passion and fun. Love takes you by surprise this winter, before friends engage you with changes. Clean up a mess at home next summer, before good luck blesses your crew. Grow loving ties and bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to changes. You can generate what’s needed. Don’t rush, or risk breakage. Consider your moves before making them. Stick to reliable sources and foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Polish your presentation. Dress to impress. You’re stepping into the spotlight. Stay diplomatic, and improvise with a surprising turn of events. Graciously respond.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Nurture yourself. You may be feeling especially sensitive with recent changes or chaos. Meditate in seclusion. Tend your garden. Nature soothes your spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas arise in conversation. Get together with your team. Find hidden opportunities revealed by recent news. Go for distance rather than speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual career option appears. It may require a test. Accept new responsibility. Adapt to changes at the top. Find a lucrative opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seminars, classes and conferences provide satisfying and lucrative opportunities. Travel and explore fresh terrain. Handle your chores, and then go discover something new.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use what you’re learning to cut costs. Get practical with financial decisions. Choose long-lasting quality, and simplify. Discover a brilliant and unorthodox solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go ahead and be spontaneous, but not reckless. Do something unexpected and nice with your partner. Strengthen bonds, and share a sweet unscheduled deviation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A little spontaneity can be fun. Put aside rigid routines and allow flexibility, especially with your work, health and fitness. Try a new trick.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Grab a fun opportunity to do something new. Meet someone wonderful or discover a chance for adventure or playfulness. Whip up a little romance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Find a fabulous bargain or happy surprise for your home and family. Windfall apples make a lovely pie. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your message to respond to breaking news. A surprise requires diplomacy to avoid misunderstandings. Write your views, and edit carefully. Document and organize.
Thought for Today: “We must not say every mistake is a foolish one.” — Cicero, Roman scholar (106-43 B.C.).
Notable birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 86. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 80. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 84. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 76. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 74. Singer Fee Waybill is 71. Actress Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 68. Comedian Rita Rudner is 66. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 59. Director-actor Paul Feig is 57. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 57. Singer BeBe Winans is 57. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 56. Actor Kyle Chandler is 54. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 54. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 53. Actor Malik Yoba is 52. Rock singer Anastacia is 51. Actor Matthew Settle is 50. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 49. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 48. Actor Felix Solis is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 46. Actress-singer Nona Gaye is 45. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 44. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 44. Pop singer Maile Misajon (Eden’s Crush) is 43. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 40. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 40. Actor Billy Miller is 40. Country singer Desi Wasdin (3 of Hearts) is 36. Rock musician Jon Walker is 34. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 34. Actress Danielle Brooks is 30. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 30. Actress-singer Denyse Tontz is 25. NHL center Auston Matthews is 22.
