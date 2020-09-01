Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Today’s Birthday (09/01/20). Love is the answer this year. Disciplined efforts with passion projects win outsize reward. Realize partnership dreams. Making a professional change this winter leads to flourishing domestic renewal. Family changes next summer lead to a booming career phase. Prioritize what and who you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Pisces Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Pisces Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Pisces Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Notable birthdays: Actor George Maharis is 92. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 85. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 76. Singer Archie Bell is 76. Singer Barry Gibb is 74. Rock musician Greg Errico is 72. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 59. Jazz musician Boney James is 59. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 54. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 50. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 49. Actor Maury Sterling is 49. Rock singer JD Fortune is 47. Actor Scott Speedman is 45. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 39. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 38.
Rock musician Joe Trohman is 36. Actor Aisling Loftus is 30.
