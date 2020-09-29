Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Today’s Birthday (09/29/20). Domestic connections inspire and enrich this year. Steady action generates beautiful results. Expect financial challenges. Resolve winter’s educational and travel changes, motivating a masterpiece. Revise and edit communications next summer, before your journey sparks anew. Flourish and grow at home with family.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Now that Capricorn Saturn is direct, professional challenges seem to dissipate and advancement progresses more freely. Take bold action for what you want to create.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels and studies get farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits. Educational goals clarify into focus.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus to grow your shared assets. Collaborate on a lucrative venture, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership and compromise flower naturally, with Saturn direct in Capricorn. Enjoy bold collaborative ventures. Work together for greater impact. Fall in love again.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance surges ahead, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals can produce extraordinary results. Exercise energizes you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays off with romance, art and creative projects.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home projects surge ahead, with Capricorn Saturn stationing direct. Elbow grease pays off. Disciplined, steady actions get results. Renovate to adapt to domestic changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out! Communication channels flow more powerfully with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Creativity flowers with steady practice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — With Saturn direct now, cash flow increases. Discipline with finances leads to savings growth. You can make solid gains with steady action. Maintain momentum.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. It’s easier to get farther. Consistent focus develops your studies and travels in fascinating directions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct. Complete and release excess baggage. Care for antiques and heirlooms, in appreciation of the past. Envision the future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice takes you to new performance levels together. Pool resources between friends to get farther. Deepen your collaboration.
Notable birthdays: Conductor Richard Bonynge is 90. Writer-director Robert Benton is 88. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 81. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 78. Actor Ian McShane is 78. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 78. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 77. Television-film composer Mike Post is 76. Actor Patricia Hodge is 74. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 72. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 72. Country singer Alvin Crow is 70. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 67. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 64. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 64. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 63. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 62. Actor Roger Bart is 58. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 57. Actor Jill Whelan is 54. Actor Ben Miles is 54. Actor Luke Goss is 52. Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 52. Actor Erika Eleniak is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 51. Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: “Nashville Star”) is 50. Actor Emily Lloyd is 50. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50. Actor Rachel Cronin is 49. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 47. Actor Alexis Cruz is 46. Actor Zachary Levi is 40. Actor Chrissy Metz (TV: “This Is Us”) is 40. Actor Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 38. Rock musician Josh Farro is 33. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32. Actor Doug Brochu is 30. Singer Phillip Phillips is 30. Pop singer Halsey is 26. Actor Clara Mamet is 26.
