Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Today’s Birthday (09/07/21). Grow physical skills, capacities and strength this year. Healthy routines build endurance and energize. Ride a career wave to new success this summer, inspiring changes in educational direction this autumn. Savor domestic sweetness this winter, before a springtime adventure tempts exploration. Nurture health and vitality.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a healthy phase. Practice routines for strength and endurance. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Make bold declarations, brilliant innovations or courageous moves. Actions made in the name of love advance. Connect with your own passion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Renovation projects produce satisfying results. Domestic fantasies don’t match reality. Make a long-term improvement you’ve been wanting. A coat of paint is transformative.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Network, connect and discuss solutions to unexpected opportunities. Ask questions and dig deeper. Recognize a diamond in the rough. Prioritize practicalities. Take notes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Take decisive action and profit. Your quick action lets others know they can depend on you. Provide service with a smile.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuing. Others may vie for your attention. Respectfully decline what you can. Advance a passionate cause.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Peaceful productivity suits your mood. Avoid distractions and noise. Organize, plan and coordinate upcoming moves. Make arrangements and prepare. Clean, sort and file.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected possibilities arise through friends. Social connections open new doors. Accept an invitation for lasting benefits. Rely on and contribute to your community.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky professional break. Focus on practical foundations. Long-term benefits can develop. Put in the extra effort for an exciting possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An educational opportunity could deviate your exploration. Adjust to changes. Prioritize practicalities. Study, research and expand your investigation. Dig deeper to hit gold.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for financial priorities. Monitor conditions and adapt as needed. Keep paperwork and accounts current. Manage insurance and legal affairs. Reap satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Deepen bonds with your partner. Give in to spontaneous fun. What you build together can lead to long-term benefits. Interweave your stories.
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 91. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 75. Actor Susan Blakely is 73. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 73. Actor Julie Kavner is 71. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 70. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67. Actor Michael Emerson is 67. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman is 64. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 64. Actor W. Earl Brown is 58. Actor Toby Jones is 55. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 52. Actor Diane Farr is 52. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 51. Actor Devon Sawa is 43.