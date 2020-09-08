Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Today’s Birthday (09/08/20). Grow what you love this year. Disciplined actions benefit your family and romantic relationships. Obstacles block your educational journey or travels. Jump professional hurdles this winter, before a domestic renaissance. Changes at home next summer lead to a career boom. Follow your heart’s compass.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially quick and clever. Put it to good purpose. Use your communication skills to solve a problem or puzzle. Share resources and information.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain your frugal ways despite temptation. Discover a new market niche. Profitable opportunities lie hidden in plain sight. Hunt for them and take advantage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect energy surges and pamper yourself. Read a good book. Explore a fascinating subject. Take special care of the person wearing your skin.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Review current options. Complete one project to make space for the next. Study a secret system. Meditate, pray and rest. Savor your favorite rituals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends come through with solutions. Support the team to grow. Listen and learn. Line up recruits to help. Together you can exceed expectations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking care of business. Anticipate changes and stay flexible. Imagine success and stay in action. Rely on advice from a trusted elder.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Despite a thirst for travel, conditions remain unstable. Study and explore at minimal risk. Learning skills leads to new connections. Make plans for later.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a shared financial venture. Generate momentum and motivate action to grow it. Streamline routines for efficiency and ease. Steady contribution adds up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Support and be supported. Compromise with compassion. Listen to another’s view. Express appreciation, gratitude and love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Quicken the pace. Go move your body. Physical action strengthens your heart, health and spirit. Breathe deeply. Notice beauty and kindness. You’re growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Notice simple comforts and moments of beauty, harmony and peace. Relax and connect with family. Indulge in favorite games and activities. Share love and kindness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make an investment in your family’s comfort. Increase the beauty factor at home. Consider color, lighting and ambiance. Include something delicious to share.
Notable birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 80. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 79. Actor Alan Feinstein is 79. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 78. Author Ann Beattie is 73. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 70. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 70. Musician Will Lee is 68. Actor Heather Thomas is 63. Singer Aimee Mann is 60. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 60. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 58. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 56. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 55. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 50. TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet is 49.
Actor Martin Freeman is 49. Actor David Arquette is 49. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 48. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 45. Actor Larenz Tate is 45. Actor Nathan Corddry is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Pink is 41. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 39. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 18.
