Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 15

Today’s Birthday (04/15/20). Enjoy your career blastoff this year. Work closely with talented teams. Summer trips could change direction with all roads leading to home and family. Take advantage of changing markets before winter creative challenges lead you toward bold discoveries. Expand the heart factor at work for great reward.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends provide essential support with an unexpected change. Experience pays off. Share support and adapt together. Get creative with long-term challenges. Offer what you can.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities flow through your networks. Keep communication channels open. Share support where you can. The completion of a project opens time for something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle may block the road. Reassess the situation. Communication unlocks many doors. Find another way to get where you want to go.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Travel or transportation delays could alter your cash flow rate and velocity. Confirm intuition with data. Collaborate on solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize with your partner to manage a challenge. Keep your cool. Focus on short-term essentials. Collaborate and pull together for the common good.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Don’t push past a limitation or risk accidents. Talk with respected coaches for effective treatments and strategies. Make new promises.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. An obstacle may block the action. Change plans to adapt. Communication is your lucky key.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domesticity proves seductive. Savor lounging with family, sharing something delicious. Reduce stress or worry at home; hunker down with a great story and food.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into creative projects. Stick to what you know works, for now. Practice your skills and talents. Polish your communications with powerful words and images.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can resolve a financial challenge. Monitor the budget and stay in communication with partners, vendors and creditors. Discipline pays off. Thank your team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Personal circumstances could change, requiring quick action. Take charge for the result you want. Get help when needed. Avoid risky business. Pamper yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow yourself time to process a transition or change. Enjoy nostalgic reflection. Indulge your favorite rituals. Meditate on the outcomes you would love to see.
Thought for Today: “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe, American tennis champion (1943-1993).
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Claudia Cardinale is 82. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 80. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 77. Actor Michael Tucci is 74. Actress Lois Chiles is 73. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 73. Actress Amy Wright is 70. Columnist Heloise is 69. Actor Sam McMurray is 68. Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 61. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 59. Singer Samantha Fox is 54. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 53. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 52. Actor Flex Alexander is 50. Actor Danny Pino is 46. Actor Douglas Spain is 46. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 42. Actor Luke Evans is 41. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 40. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 38. Actress Alice Braga is 37. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 37. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 36. Actress Samira Wiley is 33. Actress Leonie Elliott is 32. Actress Emma Watson is 30. Actress Maisie Williams is 23.
