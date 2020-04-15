Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 15

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Personal circumstances could change, requiring quick action. Take charge for the result you want. Get help when needed. Avoid risky business. Pamper yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow yourself time to process a transition or change. Enjoy nostalgic reflection. Indulge your favorite rituals. Meditate on the outcomes you would love to see.

Thought for Today: “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe, American tennis champion (1943-1993).

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Claudia Cardinale is 82. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 80. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 77. Actor Michael Tucci is 74. Actress Lois Chiles is 73. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 73. Actress Amy Wright is 70. Columnist Heloise is 69. Actor Sam McMurray is 68. Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 61. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 59. Singer Samantha Fox is 54. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 53. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 52. Actor Flex Alexander is 50. Actor Danny Pino is 46. Actor Douglas Spain is 46. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 42. Actor Luke Evans is 41. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 40. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 38. Actress Alice Braga is 37. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 37. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 36. Actress Samira Wiley is 33. Actress Leonie Elliott is 32. Actress Emma Watson is 30. Actress Maisie Williams is 23.

