Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 27

Today’s Birthday (04/27/22). You’re especially lucky professionally this year. Advance boldly with thorough preparation and practice. Take charge for victory this spring, before summer changes affect your partnership. Autumn romance inspires your collaboration, leading to a personal redirection next winter. Your excellent work is gaining respect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get inspiration from friends. Share your great ideas. You’re getting stronger. Review personal plans and adapt to shifting circumstances. Discuss what you see possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans. Slow to recharge and reorganize. Articulate a long-term vision that motivates and inspires. Strategize for growth. Align your schedule for new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy nostalgia with old friends. Share respect for team traditions and history. Talk about new plans and visions. Social connections lead to interesting opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Review professional plans. Talk about interesting career possibilities. Grow in a fun and lucrative direction. Deepen your roots. Make decisions. Choose for the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go over the itinerary again. Discuss plans and possibilities. Study options and choose the strongest. Expand your boundaries. Explore new terrain. Discover unexpected treasure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Review investments, retirement plans and shared financial strategies. Talk about ways to maximize growth. Take advantage of positive conditions. Collaborate for common gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with your partner. Support each other with shared responsibilities. Adapt around recent changes. Discuss plans, passions and dreams. Learn from a master.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and reassess your technique and physical strategies. Refine routines to grow strength, vitality and endurance. Talk with trusted doctors, coaches and experts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Review and reassess what you thought you wanted. Discuss what you’ve learned from the past. Invent bold possibilities together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Share family traditions, rituals and stories. New domestic possibilities arise in conversation. Review the past and speculate about the future. Invest in energy conservation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine your ideas. Writing projects develop into something interesting. Creativity sparkles. Connect with a wider audience. Share your views, resources and experiences.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Build on what you’ve learned. Discover new market potential. Develop strategic financial plans. Patiently grow your enterprise. Put love into your work.

Notable birthdays: Actor Anouk Aimee is 90. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 80. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 74. R&B singer Herb Murrell (The Stylistics) is 73. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 73. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 71. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 71. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 63. Actor James Le Gros is 60. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 57. Singer Mica Paris is 53. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 53. Actor David Lascher is 50. Actor Maura West is 50. Actor Sally Hawkins is 46. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 44. Singer Lizzo is 34.

