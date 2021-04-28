Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 28

Today’s Birthday (04/28/21). You’re a star this year. Professional success flows with consistent practice and integrity. Solve a financial puzzle with your partner this spring, before your own income gets a boost. Winter transitions and personal growth lead to a profitable shared venture. Your status is on the rise.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities come knocking. Consider options and potential. Friends offer encouragement, resources and ideas. Ask questions and check out interesting suggestions. Plan an exploration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Put away provisions for the future. Review shared resources and budget for growth. Identify risk factors. Your credit rating is on the rise. Build together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner. Negotiate your way through minor adjustments. Listen more than speaking. Provide a sense of stability. Link arms and share the load.