Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 28

Today’s Birthday (04/28/21). You’re a star this year. Professional success flows with consistent practice and integrity. Solve a financial puzzle with your partner this spring, before your own income gets a boost. Winter transitions and personal growth lead to a profitable shared venture. Your status is on the rise.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities come knocking. Consider options and potential. Friends offer encouragement, resources and ideas. Ask questions and check out interesting suggestions. Plan an exploration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Put away provisions for the future. Review shared resources and budget for growth. Identify risk factors. Your credit rating is on the rise. Build together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner. Negotiate your way through minor adjustments. Listen more than speaking. Provide a sense of stability. Link arms and share the load.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize practicalities around physical work and health. Balance work with rest, action with peace. Nurture yourself with good food and a walk outside.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Fun and romance could spark. Share confidences and secrets with someone attractive. Creativity surges. Laughter is good medicine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home holds your heart. Get into a domestic renovation phase. Clear out unused stuff. Rediscover heirlooms and treasures. Revamp spaces for greater ease and comfort.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin another assignment. Dig into an intellectual puzzle. Discuss what you’re learning with an experienced friend. Words flow easily. Capture them into a cohesive piece.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue profitable ventures. Build positive cash flow. Invest in success. Use the right tools for the job. Don’t get more than needed. Prioritize basics.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Wear your confidence like a fine suit. You can get what you’re after. Maintain high principles. Keep your word. A personal project flowers.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Allow yourself time to process recent events. Indulge in private rituals. Consider what’s ahead and plan the practical details. Relax.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reach out to connect with friends. Participate with a community cause for deeper connection. Together you can work miracles. Enjoy a sense of shared purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Consider options for potential solutions. Someone important is paying attention. Look sharp and compete for a prize.
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 91. Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 72. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 69. Actor Mary McDonnell is 69. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 68. Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 65. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 61. Rapper Too Short is 55. Actor Bridget Moynahan is 50. Actor Chris Young is 50. Rapper Big Gipp is 49. Actor Jorge Garcia is 48. Actor Elisabeth Rohm is 48. Actor Penelope Cruz is 47. Actor Nate Richert is 43. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 43. Actor Jessica Alba is 40. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 39. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz is 35. Actor Aleisha Allen is 30.