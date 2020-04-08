Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 8

Today’s Birthday (04/08/20). Your career takes flight this year. Your team is your secret superpower. Educational challenges next summer inspire domestic renovation and beautification before your work takes a shift. Adapt to a new story next winter, before an investigation or exploration heats up. Your work is earning respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage a joint financial challenge. Study money and review your resources. Discover a structural problem and address it. Plan and strategize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider consequences before acting. Don’t make assumptions about your partner’s point of view. Go ahead and ask them directly. Navigate changes together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Routines could get tested. Reinforce structural supports. Slow to strengthen the basics. The possibility of technical error is high. Stay practical, especially with resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Slow the action to address foundational matters. An unexpected twist could interfere with romantic plans. Offer practical support and comfort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your cozy nest. Make repairs and upgrades without breaking the bank. Strengthen foundational infrastructure. Plan carefully. Get into the design. Imagine perfection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the basics before you explore details and frills. Review the materials carefully. Present your case tactfully. Wait for developments before jumping to conclusions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on making money. Adapt to changing circumstances and potential shortfalls. Avoid unexpected expenses. Old assumptions get challenged. Stay light on your feet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can’t be two places at the same time. Stay in communication. Maintain objectivity in a tense situation. Hold yourself to high standards.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially sensitive. Enjoy soothing, familiar comforts like tea and good music in peaceful surroundings. Simplify plans and expectations. Allow some nothing time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve structural issues with a team project. Avoid provoking short tempers. Use gentle pressure rather than brute force. Maintain an open mind. Practice forgiveness.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Professional responsibilities require your attention. You may come up against a conflict with the status quo. Strengthen infrastructure for changing circumstances. Provide stable leadership.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Your journey might take an unexpected turn. Find a comfortable spot to wait for better conditions. Double-check reservations and connections. Study the options.
Thought for Today: “The world has achieved brilliance without conscience. Ours is a world of nuclear giants and ethical infants.” — Gen. Omar N. Bradley (1893-1981).
Notable birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 94. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 83. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 79. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 78. Actor Stuart Pankin is 74. Rock musician Steve Howe is 73. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 73. Movie director John Madden is 71. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 69. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 65. Actor John Schneider is 60. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 59. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 58. Singer Julian Lennon is 57. Actor Dean Norris is 57. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 57. Rapper Biz Markie is 56. Actress Robin Wright is 54. Actress Patricia Arquette is 52. Actor JR Bourne is 50. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 50. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 49. Actress Emma Caulfield is 47. Actress Katee Sackhoff is 40. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 39. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 36. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 36. Actress Kirsten Storms is 36. Rock musician Jamie Sierota is 27. Actress Sadie Calvano is 23.
