Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 11

Today’s Birthday (08/11/21). Love and partnership blossom this year. Strategize and coordinate for shared growth. Prioritize health and vitality. Social reconnection lights up the summer, before professional changes require autumn adaptation. Romance and passion inspire winter creativity leading to springtime career breakthroughs. Together you’re unbeatable.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical health, fitness and work grow stronger with practice. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, work gets more interesting. Put your heart into it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize creative projects. For several weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, it’s easier to express your affection, feelings and passions. Make bold declarations. Share your love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders.