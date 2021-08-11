Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 11

Today’s Birthday (08/11/21). Love and partnership blossom this year. Strategize and coordinate for shared growth. Prioritize health and vitality. Social reconnection lights up the summer, before professional changes require autumn adaptation. Romance and passion inspire winter creativity leading to springtime career breakthroughs. Together you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical health, fitness and work grow stronger with practice. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, work gets more interesting. Put your heart into it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize creative projects. For several weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, it’s easier to express your affection, feelings and passions. Make bold declarations. Share your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications thrive and flower. For the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, you’re especially brilliant. Talk about subjects near to your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo. Put your heart into your work and cash flows in. Network, wheel and deal. Make lucrative connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your natural communicative gifts and artistic creativity get enhanced over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully. Share your passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization recharges, with Mercury in Virgo. Figure out where your heart is. Savor ritual, meditation and spiritual or philosophical inquiry.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Community projects satisfy. Your team gets stronger, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Friends help you advance during this phase. Collaborate for common cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance your career through communication, with Mercury in Virgo. Apply creativity with sales and marketing. Share accomplishments and satisfying results. Network and collaborate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore, study and investigate. Make educational, vacation or travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand territory over three weeks. Broaden your understanding about something fascinating.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make valuable connections. Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo over three weeks. Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Network and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level. Partnership thrives on communication, with Mercury in Virgo. Work out mutually beneficial solutions. Collaborate with someone attractive. Compromise.
Notable birthdays: Actor Arlene Dahl is 96. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 78. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 78. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 75. Country singer John Conlee is 75. Singer Eric Carmen is 72. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 71. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68. Singer Joe Jackson is 67. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 64. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 62. Actor Viola Davis is 56. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 56. Actor Duane Martin is 56. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 54. R&B musician Chris Dave is 53. Actor Anna Gunn is 53. Actor Ashley Jensen is 53.
Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 53. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 51.