Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Today’s Birthday (08/25/21). Prioritize health and work this year. Build physical strength, endurance and energy with disciplined routines. Career victories this summer lead to autumn switchbacks on your educational path. Your heart is at home this winter, before springtime exploration yields valuable results. Grow and strengthen your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You may feel sensitive about personal matters. Take it easy. What you need is nearby. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Tranquility beckons. Avoid hassle, noise or expense and lay low. Clean messes. Update plans for shifting circumstances. Review and reassess for best value.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team participation isn’t always pretty. Get down to business. Stick to tested methods and techniques. Practice diplomacy. Support the group vision. Patiently collaborate.