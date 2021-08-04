Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 4

Today’s Birthday (08/04/21). Collaboration is your golden key this year. Disciplined, steady coordination strengthens your partnership. Your team wins this summer, before a professional shift redirects your autumn plans. Falling in love again this winter inspires your career to flower next spring. You’re especially powerful together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your space for dreamy results. Listen to intuition. New facts dispel old fears. Clean messes and make repairs. Love finds a way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study, read and research. Write, craft and share. Communication channels are wide open. News reveals positive changes and possibilities. Adapt them into your story.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you need. Fulfill lucrative orders. Profits flow; keep your balance positive. Maintain an advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Invest in success.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Use your confidence and charisma for good. Watch for and then grab a lucky break. Pursue a personal dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy peaceful, private productivity. Complete projects. Consider the past and future. Contemplate mysteries and wonderings. Meditate on desired directions, options and possibilities. Craft plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets lovely results. Collaborate to take advantage of unexpected opportunities. A shared dream clarifies as you affirm it to each other. Advance boldly together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting important attention. Abandon old fears. Smile for the cameras. Discuss areas of passion, interest and connection. Professional projects develop in conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Take new ground. Discover views outside of your own bubble. Learn from loved ones and trusted allies. Study and investigate the facts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow joint assets, investments and accounts. Manage insurance, legal or financial affairs. Build your fortunes together. Carefully nurture your nest egg.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise. Pull together to take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Provide loving support and it returns multiplied. Collaboration reveals satisfying gifts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Maintain healthy practices. Exercise energizes you. Put your heart into your work. Demand is on the rise. You’ve got this.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Love feeds your spirit. Listen to mood, intuition and unspoken communications. Kindle romance. Savor dear people and have fun together. Discover unexpected beauty.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Tina Cole is 78. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 77. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 72. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 66. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 66. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 63. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 63. Actor Lauren Tom is 62. Former President Barack Obama is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 60. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 59. Actor Crystal Chappell is 56. Author Dennis Lehane is 56. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 53. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 53. Actor Michael DeLuise is 52. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 50. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 40.