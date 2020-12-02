Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 2

Today’s Birthday (12/02/20). This next year brings financial benefits and growth. Money follows disciplined, steady efforts. Protect health from surprises. Support each other through a winter challenge, before a spotlight shines your way. Personal changes next summer lead to sweet romance and partnership. Save, connect and build together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic efforts yield satisfying results. Upgrade something that wasn’t working. Find new use for an old object. Listen to intuition. Enjoy a sweet family connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning. Focus on the part you love. Maintain studies and practice. Keep deadlines and bargains. Investigate and discover surprising news. Gather brilliant ideas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable income conditions. Invest in success. You’re making a good impression. Discover a windfall benefit. Grab a lucrative opportunity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Watch for unexpected good news. Take advantage of a pleasant surprise. Conditions are good for both love and money. Use your charms for good.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive in private. Finish old projects. Sort, file and organize. Plot your next moves. Keep things simple and frugal. Watch for hidden opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about dreams, wishes and goals. Friends are a big help. Share the load. Toss the ball to a teammate. Discover an unexpected advantage.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Call fears by name and they diminish. Set realistic goals. Make a wonderful connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Technology makes things easier. Dig into a mystery and discover its secrets. Get lost in an investigation. Keep your objective in mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Review accounts and balance budgets. A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Fix something before it breaks. Prioritize practicalities. Invest in work you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Adapt to recent changes. Coordinate plans. Make a date for something fun. Share and collaborate. Reconnect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Pick up the pace. Get your heart pumping to build stamina, strength and endurance. Practice your moves. Streamline routines. Discover beauty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. Indulge in favorite games, sports, hobbies and diversions. Share moments of deliciousness and beauty. Enjoy time with people you love.
Notable birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 89. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 81. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 76. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 75. Actor Ron Raines is 71. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 70. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 68. Actor Dan Butler is 66. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 66. Actor Dennis Christopher is 65. Actor Steven Bauer is 64. Country singer Joe Henry is 60. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Brendan Coyle is 57. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 52. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 52. Actor Rena Sofer is 52. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 52. Actor Lucy Liu is 52. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 50.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 47. Singer Nelly Furtado is 42. Pop singer Britney Spears is 39. Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 37. Actor Yvonne Orji is 37. Actor Daniela Ruah is 37. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 37. Actor Alfred Enoch is 32. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 29. Actors Deanna and Daniella Canterman are 28.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!