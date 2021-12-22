Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 22

Today’s Birthday (12/22/21). Rake in a lucrative harvest this year. Steady coordination maximizes profits. Insights and epiphanies illuminate this winter, leading you straight into a delightful spring romance. Adapt to social challenges next summer, before your team scores an autumn prize. Reap what you’ve sown.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Let fun rule the day. Adapt to breakdowns or delays. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or hassle. Enjoy simple pleasures. Laughter is good medicine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand operations from your comfortable home base. Practical demands control the outcome. Share family support. Tend your garden with love. Nurture your roots and shoots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Find solutions to a challenging puzzle by observing and noticing the details. Gather information and sift through it. Find buried treasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to increase profits. Adapt to unexpected financial circumstances. Prioritize practicalities. Reduce expenses. Confirm intuition with data. Keep profitable wheels in motion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Balance a busy month with moments of peace and personal pursuits. Self-discipline pays. Adapt plans around unexpected conditions. Recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. You can see what wasn’t working. Pitfalls and obstacles get revealed. Shift plans in peaceful privacy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate and strategize to advance team efforts around an unexpected challenge. Investigate options and report on your discoveries. Distractions and obstacles abound. Take it slowly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Polish your marketing materials. Adapt business communications to shifting conditions. A professional test or challenge has your attention. Edit and revise. Solve a puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Business travel or conferences could tempt. Can you mix work and fun? Anticipate changes and adapt schedules and itineraries. Study and compare options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate financial changes or obstacles. Find clever ways to reduce waste and conserve resources together. Prioritize basics. Postpone extras. Listen for the gold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider recent changes. Anticipate resistance. Work with your partner to adapt. Share ideas and potential solutions to come up with a workable plan.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance work, health and social life. Practice moderation. Your attention is in demand. Maintain healthy practices despite distractions or complications. Prioritize rest and good food.

Notable birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 85. Country singer Red Steagall is 83. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 77. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 76. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 73. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 73. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 73. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 70. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 68. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 61. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 59. Actor Lauralee Bell is 53. Country singer Lori McKenna is 53. Actor Dina Meyer is 53. Actor Heather Donahue is 48. Actor Chris Carmack is 41. Actor Harry Ford is 39. Actor Greg Finley is 37. Actor Logan Huffman is 32. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 32. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0