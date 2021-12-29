Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Today’s Birthday (12/29/21). Fortune follows lucrative initiatives this year. Disciplined practices pay off in gold and silver. Realize a dream this winter, before falling in love anew next spring. Summer changes affect your team roster, before an autumn of fun with friends. Put passion into your work.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — To grow shared account balances, reinforce basic structures. Find what’s missing, and replace or provide it. Collaborate to align words and actions for shared gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions, especially about your partner. Collaborate to resolve an unexpected challenge. Communication opens doors. Coordinate actions to take care of foundational matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow the action for tricky sections. The possibility of technical error is high. Get experienced support and feedback. Align physical efforts to reinforce the basics.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get creative. Find clever solutions to a challenge in conversation. Avoid distractions. Take action to reinforce foundational elements. Express from your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters have your attention. Don’t rush into anything. Consider the big picture to solve underlying structural problems. Get help with the heavy lifting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Let the little stuff go. You can handle a potentially tense situation gracefully. Listen and learn. Align on the best options. Share from your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow could get interrupted. Make structural repairs. Reinforce the basics. Put in the missing element. Assumptions get challenged. Connect and stay in communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stifle your rebellious tendencies. Strengthen foundational elements with a personal project. Restore integrity where missing. Grow through disciplined efforts and communication.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to adapt to an unexpected breakdown. Make repairs and reinforce structural elements. Review and revise plans. Rest and recharge in peaceful privacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Before advancing a team effort, reinforce basic structures and foundations. Prepare and plan before launching. Align words and actions for a shared prize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Go back to basics to manage a professional breakdown. Restore integrity where missing. Reinforce structural elements. Disciplined action gets satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause to review plans and adapt for unexpected conditions. Stay in communication to navigate changes. Study routes and options. Learn something new.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 99. Actor Inga Swenson is 89. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 87. Actor Barbara Steele is 84. Actor Jon Voight is 83. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 75. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 75. Actor Ted Danson is 74. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 70. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 68. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 62. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 62. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 60. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 57. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 56. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 55. Actor Jason Gould is 55. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 54. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 54. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 52. Actor Patrick Fischler is 52.

