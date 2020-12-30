Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Today’s Birthday (12/30/20). Your financial growth surges this year. Consistent action gets lucrative results. Enjoy creative projects. Organize and plot this winter for summer changes that benefit your work, health and energy. Spiritual and philosophical breakthroughs highlight next winter. Gather resources for home and family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — One domestic mess can lead to another; before you know it, you’ve torn the closet apart. Prioritize practical upgrades. A coat of paint works wonders.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and revise before publishing. Discover new errors and address before going to print. Strengthen foundational elements and build from there. Clarify misunderstandings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work could interfere with travel or personal plans. Stay in communication to manage changes. Monitor conditions. Pivot toward a lucrative direction. Chop wood, carry water.