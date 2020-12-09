Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 9

Notable birthdays: Actor Dame Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 71. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor Michael Dorn is 68. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Country singer Sylvia is 64. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 62. Comedian Mario Cantone is 61. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 59. Actor Joe Lando is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman is 58. Empress Masako of Japan is 57. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 54. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 53. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 52. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 51. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith is 51. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko Aylesworth is 48. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Actor Kevin Daniels is 44. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 44. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 42. Actor Simon Helberg is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 30. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 25.