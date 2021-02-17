Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 17

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 87. Actor Christina Pickles is 86. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 85. Actor Brenda Fricker is 76. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 68. Actor Rene Russo is 67. Actor Richard Karn is 65. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 58. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 58. TV personality Rene Syler is 58. Movie director Michael Bay is 57. Singer Chante Moore is 54. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 51. Actor Dominic Purcell is 51. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 51. Actor Denise Richards is 50. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47. Country singer Bryan White is 47. Actor Kelly Carlson is 45. Actor Ashton Holmes is 43. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 42. Actor Jason Ritter is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 40. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40. TV host Daphne Oz is 35. Actor Chord Overstreet is 32. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30. Actor Meaghan Martin is 29. Actor Sasha Pieterse is 25.