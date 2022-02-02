Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Today’s Birthday (02/02/22). Take charge of your destiny this year. Self-discipline pays outsized personal rewards. This winter’s social victories inspire a blossoming springtime domestic phase. Switching professional directions around an obstacle next summer aims you toward an autumn career breakthrough. Persist for a satisfying prize.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and monitor conditions. A pathway to realizing a dream appears. Revise plans. Organize and coordinate. Prepare and plot. Grab a lucky opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect and collaborate with friends and allies. Teamwork can realize a shared dream. You’re spurred to take action. Push to advance a bold possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional project develops and expands. Do the preparation behind the scenes to facilitate success. Put love into your work. You’re gaining respect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your educational exploration to the next level. Make long-distance connections. Investigate new perspectives and vantage points. Discover treasure hiding in plain sight.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor budgets and financial details. Handle administrative tasks like legal matters or taxes. Collaborate for family prosperity. Save what you can. Grow shared accounts together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get farther with a partner. Empathy calms anxiety. Strategize together. Collaborate and share the rewards. You don’t have to do everything. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Put love into your work. Prioritize health. Practice to strengthen your physical performance. Exercise body, mind and spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with someone beloved. Prioritize fun and relaxation. Savor favorite flavors. Listen to creative muses. Weave a delectable romantic enchantment. Share your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results, especially with domestic projects. Fix something before it breaks. It’s amazing what you can do with a coat of paint.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily. Capture your thoughts and ideas. Write and develop. Edit and refine. You can solve a challenging intellectual puzzle. Make powerful connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Meet or beat deadlines and financial goals. Physical action gets lucrative results. Wheel and deal. Sign on the dotted line.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Love empowers you into action to go for what you truly want. Pursue your own passion. Listen to your heart. Dreams lie within reach.

Notable birthdays: Comedian Tom Smothers is 85. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 80. Television executive Barry Diller is 80. Actor Bo Hopkins is 78. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 76. TV chef Ina Garten is 74. Actor Jack McGee is 73. Actor Brent Spiner is 73. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 73. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 70. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is 70. Model Christie Brinkley is 68. Actor Michael Talbott is 67. Actor Kim Zimmer is 67. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 60. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 56. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt is 52. Rapper T-Mo is 50. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 49. Actor Lori Beth Denberg is 46. Singer Shakira is 45.

