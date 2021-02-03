Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 3

Today’s Birthday (02/03/21). Enjoy the spotlight this year. Disciplined routines build strength, power and resilience. Generate positive cash flow. Springtime challenges affect your community, before a sweet romantic phase. Adapt to changing circumstances at home next winter, before virtual connections delight. Follow a personal dream.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review resources with a joint venture. Handle administrative tasks and accounting. Hunt for hidden opportunities underneath big changes. Think and make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy with your partner. Avoid upset or controversy. You probably don’t have the full picture. Support each other with changes. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on strengthening health, wellness and physical work with practice. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Listen to your intuition and body. Feast on beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Obligations, deadlines or chores could interrupt the fun. Patiently clean messes. Manage unexpected circumstances. Nurture love and family. Relax and wait for better conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic tranquility. Clean and organize. Keep your patience and humor. Stay flexible with unplanned changes. Prepare comfort foods to nurture your household.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the latest developments in the story. Reconsider your view. A roadblock could cause delays or confusion. Listen and observe. Articulate words carefully before you speak.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — That money could show up anytime now. Old assumptions get challenged. Postpone travel or expect delays. Avoid a clash with authority. Double-check the numbers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You know what you want. You may notice everywhere it’s missing. Treat yourself kindly. If your internal monologue turns negative, talk to someone else.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — It’s OK to withdraw into your cozy cocoon. Find a peaceful spot to plot and imagine. Catch up on cleaning. Rest with a good book.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies to surpass an obstacle. Clean a mess; many hands make light work. Collaborate and contribute what you can. Teamwork wins.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional options and opportunities. In a stalemate, don’t ask for favors. Diplomacy provides a golden key. Keep expenses low as you advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected deviations interrupt your research. Investigate promising threads. Some lead nowhere. Some hold real potential. Patiently manage transportation or shipping delays. Study options.
Notable birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 81. Actor Bridget Hanley is 80. Actor Blythe Danner is 78. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 76. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 74. Singer Melanie is 74. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 71. Actor Pamela Franklin is 71. Actor Nathan Lane is 65. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 65. Actor Thomas Calabro is 62. Rock musician/author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 62. Actor-director Keith Gordon is 60. Actor Michele Greene is 59. Country singer Matraca Berg is 57. Actor Maura Tierney is 56. Actor Warwick Davis is 51. Actor Elisa Donovan is 50. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 45. Actor Isla Fisher is 45. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 43. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 39. Actor Matthew Moy is 37. Rapper Sean Kingston is 31. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 28.