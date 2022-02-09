Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 9

Today’s Birthday (02/09/22). Catch a shooting star this year. Disciplined backstage efforts allow high performance. Teamwork provides shared gain this winter, before domestic renovations beautify your spring surroundings. Surmount a professional challenge next summer, before autumn accomplishments launch your career. Follow where your heart leads.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Clarify your message and it gets through. Practice diplomacy with a delicate situation. Communication opens doors. Edit, refine and polish for best results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt the budget for current conditions. Disciplined efforts generate lucrative results. Do the work behind the scenes that allows for high performance. Preparation pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Take extra care around stressful situations. Nurture yourself with kindness and relaxation. Your leadership is appreciated. You’ve got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to review plans. Things may not go as imagined. Unexpected breakdowns could redirect your intended path. Consider what’s most important and reorganize priorities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can get your project around an obstacle or challenge. A coordinated push gets beyond a tricky spot. Envision your shared goal realized.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional priority. Stay practical and realistic. Disciplined action gets the job done. Patiently stride, one step at a time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with study or travel plans to adapt to circumstances on the ground. Research options and potential. Investigate and explore. Shift techniques.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to adapt shared financial plans around an obstacle. Generate positive cash flow. Resist impulsive spending. Keep things simple. Provide a stabilizing influence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Partnership is not always dreamy. Work behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly. Clean messes as they occur. Support each other and deepen bonds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite a challenge. Slow to avoid accidents. Illusions dissipate to reveal rocky terrain. Patiently advance. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts realize a creative project or solve a romantic puzzle. You can see what wasn’t working. Patiently persist. Aim for fun and relaxation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Improvement projects provide satisfying results. Clean, sort and organize. Nurture yourself and family with beauty, comfort and deliciousness.

Notable birthdays: Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 82. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 80. Actor Joe Pesci is 79. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Author Alice Walker is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 76. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 66. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 65. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner is 57. Country singer Danni Leigh is 52. Actor Sharon Case is 51. Actor Amber Valletta is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 46. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 41. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 35.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0