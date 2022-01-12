Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Today’s Birthday (01/12/22). Stewardship grows your resources this year. Regular contribution, care and attention build prosperity. Winter illuminates the fresh inspiration that feeds a romantic, entertaining and creative springtime. Share support and reconnect hearts with friends over summer’s social changes, strengthening bonds for autumn celebrations. Passion gets profitable.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity thrives on discipline today. Stick to practical priorities, one step at a time. Distractions and illusions abound. Ignore them and keep writing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Generate positive cash flow. Stick to basics. Go for concrete results and get them. Let others know what you’re up to. Make an interesting offer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can have whatever results you’re willing to make happen. Disciplined efforts and open communication are a winning combination. Follow your own drummer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to get lost in thought or a good book. Consider upcoming plans and possibilities. Schedule and prepare carefully. Rest and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends have the answer you’re looking for. Ask your networks for solutions and monitor the chat. Rely on trusted allies. Support others as you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional opportunities carefully. Focus on practicalities and foundational aspects. Discuss ideas with a trusted mentor. Learn through another’s experience. Listen for the gold.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the options. Develop ideas with traction or potential. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes realize your educational objectives. Do the reading. Research and write.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to keep your cash flow positive. Work out budgets and align on large purchases. Invest in quality, without wasting resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support and be supported through a challenge. A partnership eases the load. Weed out fact from fantasy. Discuss, plan and get in action. Synchronize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep your objectives in mind. Slow for sharp corners. Avoid time-wasting distractions, pitfalls and risky trails. Practice the basics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone interesting. Things may not go as planned. Clean messes as you go. Disciplined efforts and good conversation score.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters take priority. Clear clutter, make repairs and manage household tasks. Brighten a room or two. Connect with family over something delicious.

Notable birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 87. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 83. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74. Movie director Wayne Wang is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 71. Writer Walter Mosley is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 68. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 65. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 64. Actor Oliver Platt is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 62. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 57. Actor Olivier Martinez is 56. Model Vendela is 55. Actor Farrah Forke is 54. Actor Rachael Harris is 54. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 52. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 50.

