Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 13

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get romantic. Stay flexible and adapt to changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Share your expertise and partnership. Listen to suggestions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for best timing to launch into action. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice and prepare for optimal physical performance. Savor the wind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Monitor conditions before making your move. Resist the temptation to splurge or overindulge. Relax and have fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters need attention. Consider long-term plans, and make an advance when conditions are right. Stay objective. Come up with a mutually agreeable solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and articulate. Intellectual puzzles reveal their mysteries with consideration. Review the materials. Practice your creative arts and communication skills. Connect the dots.