Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 20

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to pursue hidden professional opportunities. Practice personal integrity. Determination and patient persistence win your prize. An unusual and fascinating option appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider seminars, classes and lectures. Develop and broaden your higher education. Expand your skills and understanding. Develop a valuable and fascinating investigation. Explore.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor shared finances to grow and strengthen your enterprise. Make practical decisions. Avoid assumptions. Check data for hidden errors. Compromise and determine the best course.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and collaborate to adapt to recent changes. Practice patience and restraint with your partner. Strengthen foundations. Keep promises. Discover a lucky break.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and wellness. A challenge requires patience and determination. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Serve as a role model.