Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/21). Your income and prosperity rise this year. Take advantage of profitable conditions with discipline and coordination. A quiet, introspective winter produces plans for summer transitions, leading to refreshed inspiration, health and energy. Rediscover your own guiding light next winter. Steadily grow your nest egg.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate creatively. You can grow your income over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows along with your account balances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance a busy schedule with time for exercise. You’re spurred to take action. You’re especially energized and powerful with Mars in your sign for six weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Declutter, organize and make plans. Over six weeks with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Nurture health and happiness. Relax and have fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your superpower. Together, anything seems possible over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Connect and share the load.