Today’s Birthday (01/08/20). Dreams come true this year. Put in the backstage efforts that allow your star to rise. Winter accomplishments come before a change impacts your partnership. A transition or breakdown this summer leads you to a romantic and creative breakthrough. Grow and develop strong connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are catching on. Imagine total success without relying on fantasy. Share news through friends. Secrets may be revealed. Prioritize love, integrity and honor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies and illusions could obscure your view, especially regarding income and personal finances. Ask for what you want clearly and get it. There’s profit potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Put your confidence to good use. Clarify ideas and accomplish more than imagined. What you’re building has long-lasting value. Talk about what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — A sense of purpose could feel illusive. Find a quiet spot to meditate on it. Get outside and spend time with trees and nature.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support, resources and encouragement with friends. Hope rises through a distant connection. Avoid outrageous suggestions and prioritize practical moves. Collaborate and pull together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abandon a fantasy and focus on practical professional priorities. The work you’ve done reflects you well. Don’t cut quality corners. Someone important is paying attention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory for adventure and discovery. Separate potential opportunity from fantasy. Talk about your dream explorations, destinations and subjects of fascination. Plot and plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss future dreams and plans with your partner and team. Dispel unrealistic fantasies while retaining a clear possibility. Collaborate for a shared vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romance arises in conversation. Creative collaboration leads to imaginative solutions. Sift out the wildest ideas and stick to practical priorities. Brainstorm and create possibilities together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Illusions and mysteries abound. Prioritize your work and health. Focus on practicalities rather than time-sucking distractions. Strengthen physical energy with rest, good food and exercise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative and romantic. A beautiful mystery proves seductive. Let your imagination run wild; while only implementing plans with success potential. Express appreciations and invitations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home and family hold your heart. Talk is cheap; focus on practical priorities for domestic renovation or upgrades. Inspire others by your example.
Thought for Today: “Anxiety never yet successfully bridged over any chasm.” — Giovanni Ruffini, Italian writer (1807-1881).
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 97. CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 87. Singer Shirley Bassey is 83. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 82. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 79. Actress Yvette Mimieux is 78. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 76. Actress Kathleen Noone is 75. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 74. Movie director John McTiernan is 69. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris is 65. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 63. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 62. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 56. Actress Michelle Forbes is 55. Actress Maria Pitillo is 54. Singer R. Kelly is 53. Rock musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) is 51. Actress Ami Dolenz is 51. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 47. Actor Donnell Turner is 47. Country singer Tift Merritt is 45. Actress-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 44. Actress Amber Benson is 43. Actor Scott Whyte is 42. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 41. Actress Sarah Polley is 41. Actress Rachel Nichols is 40. Actress Gaby Hoffman is 38. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 37. Actress Cynthia Erivo is 33. Actor Freddie Stroma is 33.
