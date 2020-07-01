Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 1

Today’s Birthday (07/01/20). Your partnership grows this year. Reliable collaboration scores significant gains. Expect community surprises. Plan a quest or adventure. Personal breakthroughs this summer lead to a turning point with a partner. Winter transitions inspire thoughtful introspection leading to surging energy, health and vitality. You’re better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your emotions may want to explore and travel, yet your actions and words center around domestic concerns. A brilliant idea sparks. Do the research.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially interested in stability, especially regarding family finances. Get advice from a respected elder. Review data from another view for new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and brainstorm. Creativity with innovative and potentially lucrative solutions arises in conversation. Conclude agreements privately. Measure advancement. Make adjustments. Work together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Personal discipline with healthy practices grows strength, endurance and performance levels. Push and take satisfying ground. Get your heart pumping.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, romance and family. Play and practice your special arts. Natural settings inspire and heal. A sudden move changes the game. Notice hidden beauty.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your heart’s at home. Friends want to connect. Align words and actions to contribute to a shared project from your own castle. Find workable solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dive into a new assignment. Creativity energizes the conversation. Do the homework to get the results you want. Listen to intuition and your team.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Rake in gold coins. Study new markets and opportunities. Make long-distance connections. Broaden your horizons through a wider conversation. Push to advance a profitable venture.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step into leadership. Take care of business. Find new ways to work smarter. Use your wits. You’re especially strong and creative. Handle practical work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Consider current events and their impact. Discuss developments with your partner. Find solutions in conversation. Peaceful meditation relaxes and soothes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Friends are there for you. Connect and share resources. Listen for what is wanted and needed. Physical action gets satisfying results. Discuss moves in advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Balance work with play for health and happiness. Take action toward love, fun and romance. Talk about your dream career.
Notable birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. Actress-dancer Leslie Caron is 89. Actress Jean Marsh is 86. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actor David Prowse is 85. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 84. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 79. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 78. Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 75. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson is 69. Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Terrence Mann is 69. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52′s) is 69. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 69. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson is 64. Actor Alan Ruck is 64. Rhythm and blues singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 59. Country singer Michelle Wright is 59. Actor Andre Braugher is 58. Actor Dominic Keating is 58. Actress Pamela Anderson is 53. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 50. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 50. Actor Henry Simmons is 50. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 49. Actress Julianne Nicholson is 49. Actress Melissa Peterman is 49. Actress/writer Jill Kargman is 46. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 45. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 45. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 44. Actress Liv Tyler is 43. Bluegrass musician Adam Haynes (formerly w/Dailey & Vincent) is 41. Actress Hilarie Burton is 38. Actress Lynsey Bartilson is 37. Actress Lea Seydoux is 35. Actor Evan Ellingson is 32. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 28. Actress/singer Chloe Bailey is 22. Actress Storm Reid is 17.
