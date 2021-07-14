Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 14

Today’s Birthday (07/14/21). Collaborate for an abundant harvest this year. Disciplined, steady efforts build common gain. Summer insights, dreams and discoveries inspire, before social challenges require adaptation this autumn. Revitalizing your work and health this winter sparks glorious fun with friends next spring. Share support and grow together.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace. Accomplishments today can have long-lasting impact. Illusions and distractions dissipate. Physical action gets results. You’re energized. Advance a level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Opportunities for fun and romance abound. Creative moves can have lasting benefits. What’s your pleasure? Enjoy delicious moments with someone you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Make household improvements and repairs. Actions and investments made now can have lasting benefits. Visualize perfection. Research options.