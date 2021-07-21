Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 21

Today’s Birthday (07/21/21). Silver flows into joint accounts this year. Collaboration, coordination and consistency build lucrative shared gain. Summer inspiration energizes your plans, before autumn social alterations require adaptation. Physical energy powers your work and health next winter, before your team wins springtime prizes. Nurture powerful partnerships.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your health and work get energized this month, with Venus in Virgo. Aim for mastery and artistry. Put your heart into your performance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and learn. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Virgo for a month. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create and share beauty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your home can become your love nest. With Venus in Virgo, focus on home and family. Focus on household beautification and improvement projects.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Share stories of heart, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects of passion. Writing and recording flow with ease. You’re especially creative and brilliant.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize to balance work and health. You can gather new income, with Venus in Virgo. Use your persuasive charms. Keep your sponsors satisfied.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re irresistible with Venus in your sign. Take advantage, and ask for what you want. Express from your heart and make a powerful connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Transition from one phase to the next, with Venus in Virgo. Take quiet time for dreams, visions and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with friends, with Venus in Virgo. Social activities benefit your career. Community participation feeds your heart. Share resources, solutions and possibilities this month.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity leads to career recognition, with Venus in Virgo. Profits and status rise when you put your heart into your work. Contribute and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Studies, research and exploration entice and reward, with Venus in Virgo this month. Chart your itinerary to meet your goals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Plan and organize privately. Monitor the numbers for growth, with Venus in Virgo. Increase shared assets and savings. Collaborate for what you both love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Together, you’re a powerful team. Partnership comes easier, with Venus in Virgo. Compromise and support each other. Tap into your feminine side. Romance kindles.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 95. Actor Leigh Lawson is 78. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 73. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 73. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 70. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 68. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64. Actor Lance Guest is 61. Actor Matt Mulhern is 61. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 58. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 53. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 52. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51. Actor Alysia Reiner is 51. Country singer Paul Brandt is 49. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 49. Actor Ali Landry is 48. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 47. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Actor Justin Bartha is 43. Actor Josh Hartnett is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 43. Actor Sprague Grayden is 43. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 43.