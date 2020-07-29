Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 29

Today’s Birthday (07/29/20). Your physical fitness blossoms this year. Steady action builds strength and endurance for high performance. Surprises affect your career. Discover fresh energy and purpose this summer, motivating healthy changes. A social challenge requires attention this winter, before romantic fun incites passion. Your health is wealth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay open to new learning opportunities, as they’re abundant. Make a beneficial connection. Take your research to the next level. Explore.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can win the prize. Strategize and choose your moves carefully. Experience plus passion is your magic. Prayer and meditation are powerful tools.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Let your partner else direct the show. Play a supporting role. Stay receptive to other ways of doing things and allow others to contribute.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance responsibilities into a sustainable load. Things could seem chaotic, intense or hectic. Synchronize schedules. A natural escape or walk outside clears your head and heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize passion, romance and family fun. Keep your promises, and then go play. Picnics and barbecues delight. Share something delicious with people you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Renovate the castle. Domestic repairs and upgrades are required. Work a creative puzzle regarding interior decoration. Consider color, texture and lighting. Improvements satisfy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Sort ideas into coherent thoughts. Listen to an older person and learn from their experience. Your intuition and creativity help you solve a problem.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus to maintain positive cash flow. Direct energy to build momentum. You can find the resources you need. Your work is gaining respect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re inspired by new ideas. Get into action to build a personal dream. Pursue a vision. You can get what you need. Make things happen.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You may find the answer in a dream. Sort your thoughts and plans. Envision desired results for yourself and others. What would it take?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dedication and patience advances your cause. Include friends to raise the fun factor. Progress is possible in areas previously stuck. Harness the power of community.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility to increase results. A professional assignment provides an interesting puzzle. Someone influential is paying attention. Provide excellent services.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 88. Actor Robert Fuller is 87. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 84. Actor David Warner is 79. Actress Roz Kelly is 78. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 74. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 71. Actor Mike Starr is 70. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 67. Style guru Tim Gunn is 67. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 67. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 67. Actor Kevin Chapman is 58. Actress Alexandra Paul is 57. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 55. Country singer Martina McBride is 54. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 53. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 52. Actor Tim Omundson is 51. Actor Ato Essandoh is 48. Actor Wil Wheaton is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 47. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 47. Actor Stephen Dorff is 47. Actor Josh Radnor is 46. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 43. Actress Rachel Miner is 40. Actress Allison Mack is 38. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 37. Actor Matt Prokop is 30. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!