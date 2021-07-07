Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 7

Today’s Birthday (07/07/21). Grow shared prosperity through collaboration this year. Together, steady contribution builds the financial strength of your enterprise. Transformative discoveries this summer lead to a team challenge this autumn. Winter recharges your physical performance and health before a delightful social phase next spring. Collaboration gets lucrative.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and write. Stand up for what’s important. Begin by learning the facts. Articulate a persuasive case and share it far and wide.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits tempt yet could seem elusive. Keep strengthening support structures. Current obstacles fade later. Prepare and polish marketing materials and presentations. Get ready.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Carve out some special alone time. Revive your spirit with a natural connection. Set aside doubts. Pursue personal passions and diversions. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate deep questions. Consider possibilities. Private inquiries lead to interesting opportunities. Listen to considerations. Choose freely. Make plans and preparations. Make a spiritual connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to reinforce team structures. Listen to considerations and align on actions. Find a way around obstacles. Together, you have a wider view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle professional responsibilities before going out to play. Resolve a breakdown or make corrections. Keep your stakeholders satisfied. And then you can cut loose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch where you’re going, to avoid a bad step. Monitor conditions carefully before beginning. Consider potential consequences. Study the situation and share your discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review the numbers with your partner. Adjust the budget to the circumstances. Get creative, to meet your goals. Find a way around a temporary challenge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration can get through where individuals get stalled. Work with your partner to resolve a puzzle. Focus on practical priorities. Strengthen basics and foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your work, health and fitness around a challenge. Strengthen basic elements first. Build from there. Practice physical moves. Gentleness works better than force.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Love finds a way. Don’t get distracted by doubts or fears. Reconnect with someone special over shared passions. Give in to fun and relaxation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You can resolve a domestic puzzle. Come up with a workable solution. Listening can impact more than speaking. Let someone know they’ve been heard.
Notable birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 94. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 88. Rock star Ringo Starr is 81. Comedian Bill Oddie is 80. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 78. Actor Joe Spano is 75. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 74. Actor Shelley Duvall is 72. Actor Roz Ryan is 70. Actor Billy Campbell is 62. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 59. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 58. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Amy Carlson is 53. Actor Jorja Fox is 53. Actor Cree Summer is 52. Actor Robin Weigert is 52. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 49. Actor Troy Garity is 48.