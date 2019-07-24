Today’s Birthday (07/25/19). Fall in love anew this year. Your health benefits from disciplined practices. Slow down this summer to avoid accident or injury, and reap a satisfying victory next winter, before a new reflective phase. Next summer brings fresh passion and joy. Share your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected financial opportunity could arise. Align your words and actions for a passion. Don’t take things personally. Work for positive long-term outcomes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. You’re making a good impression. Wait to see what develops. Don’t splurge or react impulsively. Use your powers for good.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Ignore old worries. Changes the next level up affect you positively. Watch for hidden opportunities. Walk, observe and think.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends share interesting suggestions and connections. Follow up with people. Reach out, and express your appreciation. Recognize the value of past shared experiences.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. Meet key individuals. Listen and learn. Expand your career prospects with discipline and focus. Gain strength from the past.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel with someone who sparks your creativity. Check out an interesting suggestion. Look before you leap. Discover an authentic taste of another culture. Listen and learn.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover a brilliant yet unorthodox solution. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Your frugality now builds long-term security, penny by penny.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A creative spark can ignite collaboration. It’s time, not money, your sweetheart needs. Change direction intuitively. Stay respectful. Ignore petty differences of opinion. Provide practical stability.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get an unexpected energy boost. Pour it into your work, health and fitness. Practice to build strength and endurance. Slow to avoid breakage. Rest deeply.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Romantic fun could surprise. Or you might notice everywhere it’s missing. Take action behind the scenes. Clean messes and keep promises. Discover hidden beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Invest in home, family and real estate. Improvements made now have lasting benefit. Follow rules and guidelines. Align on purchases before committing. Do the research.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas abound. A creative project comes alive. Add artistic touches. Use intellect and wit to share your views. Prepare presentations and reports.
