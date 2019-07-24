Today’s Birthday (07/24/19). Prioritize family, fun and romance this year. Persistent action grows your stamina and skills. A summer fitness challenge or test comes to a satisfying conclusion by next winter, when new circumstances require adaptation. Energy and romantic collaboration surge again next summer. Play together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Financial challenges could seem daunting. Handle home repairs or other unexpected expenses. Your outlook improves later. Clean, sort and organize. Nurture yourself and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You don’t always feel beautiful, strong or witty. Keep doing what you know works, and confidence builds. Express your feelings, and then get back in action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider options and choices. Wait for better conditions to make big decisions. Sort through emotions before acting. Nurture yourself with peace and quiet.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t stir up jealousies. Practice humility with your team. Emotions could seem close to the surface. Share support and compassion with someone who needs it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional objective. Keep your patience when confronting what doesn’t work. You may need to make a mess to create something beautiful.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Abandon preconceptions about your studies or travels. Avoid risk or hassle and observe what’s going on around you. Don’t set unrealistic expectations. Discover hidden treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Evaluate shared financial options and opportunities. You may need to spend money to make more. Invest in your enterprise. Cut where you can. Plant seeds.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle in your relationship could become apparent. Have patience with your partner. Think before you speak. This too shall pass. Support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Restraint serves you well. Push your body too far, and pay the price. Notice your own physical limitations and boundaries. You’re growing stronger.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get cozy and comfortable. Be gentle, especially with children and animals. Short tempers could make a mess seem worse. Walk outside, and breathe deeply.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Patiently unravel a challenging situation at home. Listen more than you speak. Abandon a preconception or assumption that no longer serves. Prioritize family harmony.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone important communications. Don’t offer suggestions yet. Poetry offers another perspective. Notice the underlying symbolism. Consider words carefully to overcome a creative obstacle.
Thought for Today: “People who jump to conclusions rarely alight on them.” — Philip Guedalla, British writer (1889-1944)
Notable birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 86. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 84. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard is 83. Actor Dan Hedaya is 79. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actor Robert Hays is 72. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 71. Actor Michael Richards is 70. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 67. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 66. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 55. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 54. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress Laura Leighton is 51. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 50. Director Patty Jenkins is 48. Actress Jamie Denbo is 46. Actor Eric Szmanda is 44. Actress Rose Byrne is 40. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 40. Actress Summer Glau is 38. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 38. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 37. Actress Anna Paquin is 37. Actress Sarah Greene is 35. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 34. Actress Megan Park is 33. Actress Mara Wilson is 32. Rock singer Jay McGuiness is 29. Actress Emily Bett Rickards is 28. Actor Lucas Adams is 26. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 21.
