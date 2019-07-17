Today’s Birthday (07/17/19). Energy feeds your work, health and vitality this year. Tight collaboration enables high-powered accomplishments. Reach a personal peak this summer, before your partnership takes a turn. New love feeds you both next winter, inspiring you to restyle. Personal growth comes through connection and teamwork.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Lay low with a team effort, and wait for better conditions. Avoid arguments with sensitivity. Communication barriers require patience. Don’t force things. Take it easy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Make backstage preparations, and handle urgencies at work. Work your way around opposition or blockages. Track orders and accounts. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay frugal. Avoid traffic and crowds. Unexpected expenses or delays could arise. Find a beautiful view, then rest and recharge. A walk in nature satisfies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise the budget and pay bills. Manage financial obligations, and stay in communication. Expect delays and miscommunications. Keep your cool. Relaxation rewards you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Provide cheerful service, even with a grump. Stand outside a controversy. Listen to what others want. Anticipate opposition or discord. Avoid big decisions. Stay cool.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action to avoid accidents. Unexpected barriers require a strategy shift. Keep equipment in good repair. Nurture your health with rest and good food.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Relax, and avoid controversy or confrontation. Beware contradictions and trite solutions. Avoid provoking someone you love. Prioritize family. Keep a low profile.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider domestic renovation consequences before beginning them. Avoid financial arguments with family. Tried and true methods work best. Find out costs, and weigh benefits. Decide later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Put in a correction. Communication breakdowns require adaptation and clarification. Listen before you advance. Notice emotions as well as intellect to anticipate changes. Follow breaking news.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Increase organization and coordination to save money. Avoid arguments. Find what you need nearby. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep a respectful tone. Stay out of someone else’s argument. It’s not a good time to gamble. Pamper yourself with hot water and music.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Private meditation recharges you and releases tension. Contemplate your next move, and keep your objective in mind. Consider a puzzle and craft a backup plan.
Thought for Today: “Modo et modo non habebant modum.” (By and by never comes.) — St. Augustine (A.D. 354-A.D. 430)
Notable birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 84. Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 84. Rock musician Spencer Davis is 80. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 79. Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor is 79. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 72. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 70. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 68. Actor David Hasselhoff is 67. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. is 67. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 65. Television producer Mark Burnett is 59. Actress Nancy Giles is 59. Singer Regina Belle is 56. Rock musician Kim Shattuck is 56. Country singer Craig Morgan is 55. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 52. Actor Andre Royo is 51. Actress Bitty Schram is 51. Actor Jason Clarke is 50. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 50. Singer JC is 48. Rapper Sole’ is 46. Country singer Luke Bryan is 43. Actor Eric Winter is 43. Actor Mike Vogel is 40. Actor Tom Cullen is 34. Actor Brando Eaton is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeremih is 32. Actress Summer Bishil is 31. Actress Billie Lourd is 27. Actor Leo Howard is 22.
