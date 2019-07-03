Today’s Birthday (07/03/19). Go for the gold this year. You and a partner make a powerful team. A summer spotlight shines your way before you overcome a challenge together. Your connection deepens to new levels next winter, prompting a shift in your self-image. Practice for love, happiness and strength.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Enjoy household projects, with Venus in Cancer over about 35 days. Focus on family, and make household improvements.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Research and studies lead to fascinating discoveries. You love learning, with Venus in Cancer. You’re especially creative and brilliant. Write, craft and express.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The next four and a half weeks can get profitable, with Venus in Cancer. It’s easier to make money. Get into your productive zone.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover fresh passion. Enjoy fun with family. Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign for just over a month. You’re especially attractive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans, finish old jobs and rest, with Venus in Cancer. Consider dreams and fantasies. Savor quiet time. Keep secrets and prepare your agenda.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular over about 35 days, with Venus in Cancer. Group efforts go well. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career advances. Take on new responsibility, with Venus in Cancer over four and a half weeks. Assume authority, and your professional status rises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to venture forth, with Venus in Cancer. Set goals, and plan a trip. Travel comes easier. Get involved in a fascinating study.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal. Review the numbers, with Venus in Cancer. This phase favors saving and growing money into shared accounts. Increase assets together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships come easier this month, with Venus in Cancer. Compromise comes easier. Rely on mutual support. Collaborate for a shared passion. Grow loving bonds.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practice to grow your heart, with Venus in Cancer. Find passion in your work. Health, beauty, creativity and profit come together. Exercise builds strength and endurance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re attractive, with Venus in Cancer. The game is getting fun. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create beauty. Your muse sings to you.
Thought for Today: “I suppose it can be truthfully said that Hope is the only universal liar who never loses his reputation for veracity.” — Robert G. Ingersoll, American lawyer, politician (1833-1899)
Notable birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 82. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 80. Actor Michael Cole is 79. Attorney Gloria Allred is 78. Folk singer Judith Durham is 76. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 76. Country singer Johnny Lee is 73. Humorist Dave Barry is 72. Actress Betty Buckley is 72. Rock singer-musician Paul Barrere is 71. Actress Jan Smithers is 70. Actor Bruce Altman is 64. Talk show host Montel Williams is 63. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 61. Rock musician Vince Clarke is 59. Actor Tom Cruise is 57. Actor Thomas Gibson is 57. Actress Hunter Tylo is 57. Actress Connie Nielsen is 55. Actress Yeardley Smith is 55. TV chef Sandra Lee is 53. Singer Ishmael Butler is 50. Rock musician Kevin Hearn is 50. Actress-singer Shawnee Smith is 50. Actress-singer Audra McDonald is 49. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 48. Actor Patrick Wilson is 46. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 44. Actress Andrea Barber is 43. Singer Shane Lynch is 43. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 41. Actress/comedian Jule Klausner is 41. Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tonia Tash is 40. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 39. Actress Olivia Munn is 39. Actress Shoshannah Stern is 39. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 30. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 28. Actress Kelsey Batelaan is 24.
