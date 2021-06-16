Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 16

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through disciplined efforts. Plant, nurture and grow resources. Focus to reduce waste and strengthen yields. Support local businesses. Grow healthy income streams.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let go of a preconception. You may need to defer gratification to reach a personal goal. Grow and develop your skills with disciplined practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow time to process changes and transitions. Take a break from cameras and screens. Focus on here and now. Savor sunsets and birdsong. Give thanks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular. Find what you need through the grapevine. One good friend leads to another. Schedule carefully to avoid double-booking. Coordinate and collaborate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of professional tasks and obligations. Meet deadlines and promises. Your status and influence benefit from reliable work, consistently produced. Aim for excellence.