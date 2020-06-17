Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 17

Today’s Birthday (06/17/20). Cooperative and collaborative ventures flourish this year. Regular investigation expands your perspective and understanding. Surmount a partnership hurdle and fall into a profitable opportunity. New directions with shared finances this summer lead to introspection before winter unwraps romance and sweetness. Share and support each other.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A dreamy assignment raises your positive cash flow. Get creative and imaginative with practical details. You’re discovering hidden opportunities. Make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check your personal course, and then it’s full speed ahead. A dream appears within view. Listen to intuition as well as support from trusted advisors.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make time for private ritual and meditation to process recent transitions and changes. Conclude arrangements and complete projects before beginning the next phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Support your dream team. A shared objective tempts. Go for distance rather than speed. You can get farther together. Provide encouragement and resources. Celebrate results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to advance progress with a professional dream job. Gather support for the project. Follow a hunch. You can outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you love to learn? Consider classes and conferences. Study new territory to advance an educational dream. Explore new cultures, flavors and ideas.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers with joint ventures. Discover hidden benefits. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Share ideas and possibilities with your partner.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration sparkles with inspiration and insight. Contribute to realize a shared dream. It could even get romantic. Express passion, ideas and gratitude.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Despite demands for your attention, prioritize health. You’re developing a new perspective. Guard time for fitness routines, good food and rest. Get support when needed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A romantic dream comes into focus. Enjoy the company of someone sweet. Get into your favorite activities and flavors. Have fun with people you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Imagine home renovation projects realized. Choose supplies and materials carefully. Nurture your garden and household with extra care and special treats. Pamper your family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This story is practically writing itself. Articulate the possibilities. A dreamy opportunity presents itself. Reach out to your network for partnership, support and resources.
Thought for Today: “One has two duties — to be worried and not to be worried.” — E.M. Forster, British author (1879-1970).
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus is 88. Movie director Ken Loach is 84. Actor William Lucking is 79. Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 66. Actor Jon Gries is 63. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 62. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 60.
Actor Greg Kinnear is 57. Actress Kami Cotler is 55. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Rhythm and blues singer Kevin Thornton is 51. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 50. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 49. Tennis player Venus Williams is 40. Actor Arthur Darvill is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker is 38. Actor Manish Dayal is 37. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Actor-rapper Herculeez (AKA Jamal Mixon) is 37. Actress Marie Avgeropoulos is 34. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 27. Actor Damani Roberts is 24. Actor KJ Apa is 23.
