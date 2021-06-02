Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 2

Today’s Birthday (06/02/21). This is an educational year. Steady research expands your horizons. Find yourself all over again this summer, before autumn brings fresh vision and inspiration. An exciting collaboration heats up this winter, setting the stage for springtime contemplation, planning and organization. Grow through exploration and discovery.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Rest and review. Fluff the feathers in your love nest, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Your heart is at home with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect and network. Research leads to fascinating discoveries, with Venus in Cancer. Write, craft and express your story. Share a subject close to your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get profitable, with Venus in Cancer. Get into your productive and easy zone. Savor work you love. Pursue a passionate heartbeat.