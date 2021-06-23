Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/21). Rake in an abundant harvest together this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts steadily grow valuable results. Summer introspection and contemplation inspire invention, leading to resolution of autumn challenges with friends. Enjoy flowering health and work this winter, before a fun social springtime. Teamwork pays high dividends.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on immediate study and research objectives. Meet a deadline. Gather the information you need. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Don’t get sidetracked.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with a financial delay or shortage. Wait on non-essential expenses. Don’t make wild promises. Handle basic short-term priorities. Postpone what you can. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiations could get sticky. Don’t push into a brick wall. Focus on practical shared priorities. Give up something you don’t need. Small changes can reward nicely.