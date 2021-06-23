Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/21). Rake in an abundant harvest together this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts steadily grow valuable results. Summer introspection and contemplation inspire invention, leading to resolution of autumn challenges with friends. Enjoy flowering health and work this winter, before a fun social springtime. Teamwork pays high dividends.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on immediate study and research objectives. Meet a deadline. Gather the information you need. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Don’t get sidetracked.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with a financial delay or shortage. Wait on non-essential expenses. Don’t make wild promises. Handle basic short-term priorities. Postpone what you can. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiations could get sticky. Don’t push into a brick wall. Focus on practical shared priorities. Give up something you don’t need. Small changes can reward nicely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents. Delays with traffic and communication channels could appear suddenly. Nurture your health and work. Wait for better conditions for physical action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words may fail to express how you feel. Let go of a romantic fantasy. The reality is better. Notice that with the ones you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make improvements at home despite challenges. Clean messes and make repairs. Avoid gossip or controversy. Distractions abound. Prioritize practical family needs and comforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expect misunderstandings. Patiently find solutions that work for everyone. Don’t stir up jealousies or stoke insecurities. Listen more than speaking. Find common connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your past work speaks well for you. You’re paying your dues. Follow emotions as well as intellect. Listen carefully. Advance a profitable idea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on short-term personal objectives. Watch for hidden dangers. Resolve practical priorities before giving in to distracting temptations. Invent an optimistic interpretation and share widely.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothes and refreshes. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Avoid traffic, noise and crowds. Meditation, reflection and contemplation build satisfying results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience with your team. Outside influences can complicate plans. Competition or a conflict of interests could cause delays. Get expert support when needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional endeavor faces a challenge or test. Focus on immediate concerns and leave details for later. Keep written records. Maintain momentum. Satisfy customers.
Notable birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 81. Actor Ted Shackelford is 75. Actor Bryan Brown is 74. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 73. Actor Jim Metzler is 70. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 65. Actor Frances McDormand is 64. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 59. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 57. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 51. Actor Selma Blair is 49. Actor Joel Edgerton is 47. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 45. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 44. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 42. Actor Melissa Rauch is 41. Rock singer Duffy is 37. Country singer Katie Armiger is 30.