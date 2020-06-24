Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 24

Today’s Birthday (06/24/20). Good fortune flows through partnership this year. Grow shared accounts with steady, coordinated collaboration. Discover something new about yourself this summer, benefiting your relationship. Winter transitions lead to a surge in physical health and energy. Support each other for shared strength, comfort and love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and find your sense of humor. Unexpected news keeps you off balance; stay flexible and light on your feet. Rest and wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Clean up a mess. Unscheduled breakdowns require adaptation. Take care of practical demands and obligations. Enjoy domestic comforts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get lost in a good story. Navigate unexpected plot twists and turns. Creative projects flourish despite the potential for technical breakdowns. Back up hard drives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen and learn. Financial conditions keep changing. Revise plans, again. Check intuition with hard data. Things may not go as planned. Favor saving over impulsive spending.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal responsibilities and obligations first. Reject a far-fetched scheme in favor of a practical solution. Pamper yourself with hot water and relaxation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Changes occur at the top, and they affect you personally. Reflect on plans and revise to adapt to new circumstances.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to a community effort. Avoid a conflict of interest or risk an awkward moment. Find new ways to connect and collaborate. Coordinate practical logistics.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Professional changes affect your industry and market. Don’t test the limits now. Find creative ways to adapt. Strengthen foundational elements. Pivot to new directions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your discipline is admirable. Do the homework and refer to accumulated data. Resolve details and confirm reservations before advancing. You’re learning fast.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra work to keep your shared financial venture afloat. Patch any leaks. Collaborate to navigate tricky waters. Anticipate resistance, and conserve resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Remember what’s important, especially with your partner. The person yelling the loudest isn’t always right. Allow extra leeway for extenuating circumstances. Stay cool.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical activity clears your mind. Take private time for exercise and meditation. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Stretch and notice the present moment.
Notable birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 78. Actress Michele Lee is 78. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 77. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 76. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 75. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 73. Actor Peter Weller is 73. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 71. Actress Nancy Allen is 70. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 70. Actor Joe Penny is 64. Reggae singer Astro (UB40) is 63. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark) is 61. Rhythm and blues/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 60. Actor Iain Glen is 59. Rock singer Curt Smith is 59. Actress Danielle Spencer is 55. Actress Sherry Stringfield is 53. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 50. Actress Carla Gallo is 45. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 43. Actress-producer Mindy Kaling is 41. Actress Minka Kelly is 40. Actress Vanessa Ray is 39. Actor Justin Hires is 35. Actress Candice Patton is 35. Actress Kaitlin Cullum is 34. Singer Solange Knowles is 34. Actor Max Ehrich is 29. Actress Beanie Feldstein is 27.
