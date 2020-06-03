Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 3

Today’s Birthday (06/03/20). Collaborate for shared financial endeavors this year. Disciplined investigation reaps satisfying reward. Shifting directions with your partner inspires a surge in income. Revising and adapting shared financial ventures this summer leads to personal reflection that inspires a blossoming winter romance. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and accounts. Find ways to restore balance wherever it’s missing. Dreams seem within reach. Group efforts bear fruit. Pull in the harvest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans to share something special and fun. Collaborate for a shared dream. Together you’re a powerful force. Charm and be charmed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue the realization of a personal dream. Actions get results. Practice for strength, endurance and skills. Get farther than expected, one step at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, romance and connection. Explore a mutual attraction or shared passion. Enjoy creature comforts, delicious treats and the company of someone special.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pour creativity and imagination into your home and garden. Play great music while you clean house. Prepare home-cooked delights. Consider color, lighting and ambiance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop a creative project. Consider your message, mission or goal. Build and strengthen basic infrastructure and then edit and polish. Illustrate and embellish.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus energies for lucrative reward. You can get what you need. Avoid lies. Find profitable opportunities. Keep the faith and keep showing up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Take advantage to advance a personal passion project. Use your persuasive charms. Determine what’s needed. Ask and receive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge in your peaceful sanctuary. Lose yourself in a creative project. Imagine and dream. Reconnect with the natural world. Beauty energizes you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Create new possibilities with old friends. Share creative ideas and collaborate to develop the most interesting. Keep a collective dream alive. Discover opportunities and connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a professional dream realized. What would have had to happen? Lay foundations to build the design of your perfect situation. Plot your course.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — An adventure invites exploration. Make plans and dreams. Imagine the possibilities. Engage in investigation, research and study. Discover valuable tools and techniques. Indulge your curiosity.
Thought for Today: “Never be haughty to the humble; never be humble to the haughty.” — Jefferson Davis, Confederate president (1808-1889).
Notable birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 89. Actress Irma P. Hall is 85. Author Larry McMurtry is 84. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 81. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 75. Actress Penelope Wilton is 74. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers is 74. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deneice Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actress Suzie Plakson is 62. Actor Scott Valentine is 62.
