Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pour creativity and imagination into your home and garden. Play great music while you clean house. Prepare home-cooked delights. Consider color, lighting and ambiance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop a creative project. Consider your message, mission or goal. Build and strengthen basic infrastructure and then edit and polish. Illustrate and embellish.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus energies for lucrative reward. You can get what you need. Avoid lies. Find profitable opportunities. Keep the faith and keep showing up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Take advantage to advance a personal passion project. Use your persuasive charms. Determine what’s needed. Ask and receive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge in your peaceful sanctuary. Lose yourself in a creative project. Imagine and dream. Reconnect with the natural world. Beauty energizes you.