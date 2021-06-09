Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 9

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends are your true wealth. They make your life richer. Connect over common passion or cause. Deepen bonds. Contribute as you can. Pay it forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Exciting professional opportunities are worth pursuing. With each successful project completed, your status rises. Discipline matters. Gain strength from the past. Provide excellence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Studies reveal valuable treasures. A satisfying prize is within reach. Do the homework and preparation to excel. Grow and develop talents and skills.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prepare and coordinate for an abundant harvest together. Manage budgets to conserve resources. Choose expenditures carefully. Put the pieces in place. Water, tend and nurture.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level by sharing support. You can see what’s most important. Provide a stabilizing influence. Weave your branches together.